Barclays PLC Purchases 19,725 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FibroGen by 73.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $12,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

