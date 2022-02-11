Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $308.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.