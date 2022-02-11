Barclays PLC Sells 24,349 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,250 shares of company stock worth $77,439 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

