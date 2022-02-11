Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,545 ($34.42) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,885 ($39.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,857 ($25.11) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,055.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,137.51. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,714 ($23.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($31.81) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,361.05). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.86), for a total transaction of £55,752 ($75,391.48). Insiders have purchased 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,287 in the last three months.

Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

