Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 4,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 444,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.