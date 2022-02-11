Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in January

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 4,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
