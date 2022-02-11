Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.
Haemonetics stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
