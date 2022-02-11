Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

