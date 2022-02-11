Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 148.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 4.10% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 183.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of EJUL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

