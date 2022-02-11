Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,130 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $98.49 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

