Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 315,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.