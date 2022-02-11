Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.70 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

