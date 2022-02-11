Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $468,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

