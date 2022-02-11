Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

EFV opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

