Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 531 ($7.18) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.56) on Thursday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

