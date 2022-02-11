BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $600.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELIMO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.40.

BLHWF stock opened at $553.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.11 and a 200-day moving average of $530.46. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $400.00 and a 12-month high of $7,916.50.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

