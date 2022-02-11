BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.31

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 1867021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
