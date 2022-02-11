Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €235.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €235.00 ($270.11) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($294.25) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €243.00 ($279.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €224.50 ($258.05).

RI opened at €190.50 ($218.97) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a one year high of €136.25 ($156.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €203.64 and its 200-day moving average is €196.18.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

