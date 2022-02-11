Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.86) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.90) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.88).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES opened at GBX 631.60 ($8.54) on Monday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 612.60 ($8.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,041.09 ($14.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 811.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 835.57.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.