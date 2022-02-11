Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II comprises about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $8,712,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,772. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

