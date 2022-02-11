Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 736,007 Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 736,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 10.24% of Global Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GACQ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,511,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,598,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,945,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,522,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,738,000.

GACQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,105. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

