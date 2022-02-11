Berkley W R Corp Increases Position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Mason Industrial Technology were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

