Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BGRY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

