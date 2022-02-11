BetterBetting Market Capitalization Achieves $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00040233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.