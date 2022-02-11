Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 7,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Beyond Air by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Air by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

