Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $816,585.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $816,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Mnookin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.06. 2,982,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.