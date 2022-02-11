BinaryX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $276.87 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $79.09 million and $276.87 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $39.10 or 0.00090871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010361 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00375646 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

