Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,749. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

