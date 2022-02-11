Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BIO opened at $625.17 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $678.01 and its 200 day moving average is $733.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

