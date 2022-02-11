Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 133.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

