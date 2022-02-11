Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
BKH traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 523,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,197. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
