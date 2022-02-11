Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.
NYSE BKH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 523,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,197. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Hills (BKH)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.