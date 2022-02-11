Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 523,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,197. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

