Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.52

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.52 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 978006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

