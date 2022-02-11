BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

BL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.13. 590,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

