BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 975,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up 1.0% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

