BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171,534 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

