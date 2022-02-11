BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.14% of Olympic Steel worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 73,678 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,645 shares of company stock worth $277,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $22.69 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $251.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

