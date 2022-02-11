BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of National Western Life Group worth $40,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.83.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

