BlackRock Inc. Sells 537,471 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.82% of Corsair Gaming worth $44,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $941,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

