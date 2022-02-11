BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,029 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $44,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS opened at $73.24 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.