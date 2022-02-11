BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 88,107 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 205,350 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

