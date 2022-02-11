BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 88,107 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
