Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.