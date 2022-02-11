Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Update

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $964,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,775,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.