Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.21

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.21 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.66). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,057,823 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £602.23 million and a PE ratio of 19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

