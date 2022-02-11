BMO Capital Markets Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$656.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,477. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$700.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$611.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$565.06.

In related news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

