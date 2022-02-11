BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €62.30 ($71.61) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($89.66) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €66.56 ($76.51) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($79.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.51 and its 200-day moving average is €57.57.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

