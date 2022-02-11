Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives $360.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOLIF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

