BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $964,170.26

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $964,170.26 and approximately $264,222.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,514.43 or 0.99962488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00383696 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,253 coins and its circulating supply is 894,465 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

