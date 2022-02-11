Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

