Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.56.

BYDGF stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $214.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

