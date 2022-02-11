BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 410 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BP.B stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The stock has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

