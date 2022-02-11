Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 177,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 52,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, lowered their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.