Brahman Capital Corp. Has $105.31 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brahman Capital Corp. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 106,297 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 7.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned about 0.23% of eBay worth $105,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

